Punjab [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the ruling-PTI members saying if they do not vote or abstain vote for Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab Chief Minister election on Sunday than not only they will face strict disciplinary action but they will also be disqualified.

The political upheaval in Punjab comes amid a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan which is going to take place on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, "All PTI MPAs in Punjab must ensure they vote for Ch Pervez Elahi in the CM Punjab election tomorrow. Any PTI MPA going against party direction, including abstaining from vote, will be disqualified and will face strict disciplinary action."

Pakistan's Punjab province Governor Chaudhry Muhamad Sarwar on Friday accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's resignation after the Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him. Following the acceptance of the resignation, the Punjab cabinet has also been dissolved.

On March 28, Buzdar had tendered his resignation after the joint Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the Punjab Assembly.

The Joint Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly, citing that they had been "dissatisfied with his performance."

Sarwar sought approval from Khan before taking his final decision, sources said, adding that he has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly on Sunday to elect the new leader of the House.

On the other hand, the Opposition has not nominated anyone for the post yet, but sources say PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz is the likely candidate.

The development had come in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion and increasing pressure within the PTI to remove the incumbent chief minister.

A total of 126 lawmakers -- including Rana Mashood, Ramzan Siddique, Malik Ahmed and Mian Naseer -- from the Opposition parties had signed the no-confidence motion against Buzdar, said PML-N's Rana Mashood, adding that 119 members had signed the requisition for a session. (ANI)

