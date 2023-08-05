Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 (ANI): The spokesperson of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday said that the arrest of the former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan cannot be equated with other politicians, ARY News reported.

In response to the arrest of the PTI chairman, PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah stated that the PTI chief's crimes carry significant weight in terms of recent penalties, adding that the PTI chief was geared towards an agenda that aimed to destabilise the country economically, financially, and internationally.

Hafiz Hamdullah stressed that the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI supremo cannot be compared to other politicians' arrests.

Earlier in the day, the district and sessions court in Islamabad sentenced the PTI chief to three years in prison and fined him PKR One Lakh in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The former prime minister was also barred from holding public office for five years, according to the court, ARY News reported.

The court had also issued an arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case, leading to his apprehension in Lahore and transfer to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case today, Geo News reported.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises with only lawyers allowed inside the courtroom.

The development comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside the session court’s verdict on the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman as maintainable and ordered the lower court to rehear the case. (ANI)

