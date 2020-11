New York, Nov 5 (PTI) New York Attorney General Letitia James slammed President Donald Trump for raising doubts around the integrity of the 2020 election, saying in America it's the people who choose their president and the will of the people will be heard.

“Regardless of Trump's inflammatory, misleading, and divisive rhetoric, Americans across the country should be assured that this election was administered fairly and securely by state officials of both major political parties. Election workers around the nation are hard at work counting all legal votes, just as they have done in every election before,” she said.

Also Read | Airbnb Plans to File IPO Next Week Despite Spike in COVID-19 Cases: Reports.

James added that in America, the people choose their president; the president doesn't choose his or her voters.

"To suggest it be done otherwise is a blatant power grab and an attempt to steal this election. Each state will continue to count all legally cast ballots. The will of the people will be heard.”

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020 Results: Official in Georgia Admits Inefficiencies in Election, Says ‘Memory Card on Polling Machines Corrupt, Ballots didn’t Get Uploaded to System’.

Addressing a news conference in the White House, Trump alleged voter fraud and said “If you count the legal votes, I easily win”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)