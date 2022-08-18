Berlin, Aug 18 (AP) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israel's prime minister Thursday that he condemns any attempts to deny or downplay the Holocaust, offering reassurance after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sparked outrage with remarks to that effect earlier this week.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Scholz in Berlin, Abbas on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years.

Also Read | Chinese Officials Swabbing Fish Mouths, Underside of Crabs Under Zero COVID-19 Policy (Watch Video).

Scholz, who was standing next to Abbas, didn't immediately react to the comments but later strongly criticised them.

Scholz's office said the German leader spoke by phone Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Jair Lapid to discuss relations between their countries.

Also Read | COVID-19-Related Deaths Rise By 35% Worldwide; WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Says ‘We Cannot Pretend Virus is Not Here’.

“The chancellor emphasised that he sharply condemns any attempt to deny or relativise the Holocaust,” Scholz spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

“The comments by President Abbas in Berlin were intolerable and completely unacceptable to (the chancellor) and the entire German government,” Hebestreit said.

“Keeping alive the memory of the civilisational rupture of the Shoah is an everlasting responsibility of this and every German government,” he added, referring to the Holocaust by the commonly used Hebrew word.

Post-war German governments have long argued that the word Holocaust refers to a unique crime: the systematic murder of 6 million European Jews by the Nazis and their henchmen during the Third Reich.

On Wednesday, Abbas appeared to walk back his comments.

His office said in a written statement that the Palestinian leader's reference "was not intended to deny the singularity of the Holocaust that occurred in the last century.”

While Abbas' remarks drew outrage in Europe, the United States and Israel — Lapid called them “not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie" — Scholz received criticism as well for not intervening immediately at the news conference held at his chancellery.

“That a relativisation of the Holocaust, especially in Germany, at a press conference in the Federal Chancellery, goes unchallenged, I consider scandalous,” said Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

Abbas' comments came in response to an Associated Press question about the the 50th anniversary of the attack by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, which resulted in the death of 11 members of the Israeli team and a German police officer. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)