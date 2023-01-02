Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that in Pakistan, the establishment is the name of "one person", reported The News International.

Khan while talking to journalists in Pakistan, said that Former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa's setup is still working in the establishment.

He said that Khan was expressing solidarity with him even after stabbing him in the back, reported The News International.

Bajwa was against the rule of law in the country, Khan said.

Khan on Sunday alleged that ex-envoy Hussain Haqqani was hired by Bajwa to lobby against him, reported The Express Tribune.

Khan remembered his last meeting with Bajwa.

Bajwa told me that I am a playboy, said Imran. "Yes, I have been a playboy," he said.

Asked about his thoughts on returning to the parliament, Khan said that "there is no benefit" in returning to the National Assembly. "What will we do by going to the National Assembly, there is no benefit," he said.

"The ex-PM reiterated that transparent elections will bring stability to the country. "Let there be transparent elections in the country and make a sustainable government," he maintained," reported The Express Tribune.

Khan said that the establishment can play an important role in getting the country out of all crises.

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi recently said that The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready to play a parliamentary role but the government in power is not ready to give a date for the general elections, reported Geo News.

The remarks by Qureshi came in response to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's statement against PTI chief Imran Khan.

Bilawal while addressing a gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 15th death anniversary of his mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, asked Khan to return to the Parliament as neither he nor his party "could bear" what was coming to them.

Bilawal said it was the final warning to the puppet to return to the Parliament and join the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and election reforms. "I do not want the NAB to be used against Imran Khan. Therefore, he should come back to the Parliament," he said, reported Geo News.

In response to Bilawal's statements, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry called PPP leaders "the puppets of the establishment". (ANI)

