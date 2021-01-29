New York [US], January 29 (ANI): Asserting the need for Libyan-led and Libyan-owned peace process, TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations on Thursday said that New Delhi supports a peaceful settlement through inclusive broad-based dialogue, which it sees as the only way forward for peace.

Speaking at the Briefing and Consultations on UN Support Mission in Libya, Tirumurti said, "It is evident that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Libya. This is very clear from the decade-long turmoil in the country. A peaceful settlement through inclusive broad-based dialogue and consultations, taking into account the legitimate concerns and aspirations of all stakeholders in Libya, is the only way forward."

"The Council today has an important task cut out for itself - how do we support the ceasefire and what measures do we take to advance the political process that is currently underway and ensure lasting peace and stability in Libya," Tirumurti said.

The permanent representative to the UN stated, "the peace process should be fully Libyan-led and Libyan-owned, safeguarding the independence unity and territorial integrity of Libya."

He further said that it is also important at the international community and the Security Council fully support the efforts geared towards peace and stability in Libya and ensure full commitment to all aspects of the ceasefire agreement.

"A lasting ceasefire in Libya and lasting peace are not possible without strict compliance of the sanctions regime as well as the departure of foreign fighters from the Libyan territory," he added.

"Finally, while the political process and conduct of elections is the immediate goal for us, it is important to further note that sustainable peace and stability requires national reconciliation," Tirumurti said. (ANI)

