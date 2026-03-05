New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Indian Energy Exchange achieved its highest-ever daily average electricity volume of 448 MU in February 2026, contributing to a total monthly traded volume of 12,550 MU. According to the IEX Power Market Update for February '26, the monthly performance represents a 30.4 per cent increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

"According to government data published in February '26, the country's energy consumption reached 133 BUs, increase of 1.9% compared to the previous year," IEX said in a release.

Despite the growth in demand, increased supply liquidity on the exchange platform led to a reduction in power prices. IEX noted that the market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market fell to Rs 3.58 per unit, marking an 18.3 per cent decline compared to the previous year. Similarly, the Real-Time Market price dropped 18.7 per cent to reach Rs 3.59 per unit.

"These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges," IEX stated.

The Real-Time Electricity Market saw substantial growth among individual segments, with volumes rising 51.7 per cent to 4,379 MU. The Day-Ahead Market also posted gains, reaching 6,588 MU in February 2026 compared to 5,369 MU in the same month last year, an increase of 22.7 per cent.

Conversely, the Term-Ahead Market, which includes contingency and monthly contracts up to three months, recorded a 4.7 per cent decline, trading 775 MU.

Green energy markets showed robust momentum as the combined volume for Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead segments reached 808 MU, a 46.3 per cent YoY increase. The weighted average price in the Green Day-Ahead Market declined 25.3 per cent to Rs 3.43 per unit.

"A total of 18.86 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 11th February'26 and 25th February'26 at a clearing price of Rs.333 /REC and Rs. 337/REC respectively. REC traded volume in February'26 increased by 15.2 % on YoY basis," IEX noted.

Following the February sessions, the next REC (Renewable Energy Certificates) trading dates are scheduled for March 11 and March 25, 2026. (ANI)

