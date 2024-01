Davos, Jan 17 (PTI) Describing India as an "extraordinary success story", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been very beneficial to the people of India.

Speaking here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he also said US President Joe Biden and Modi enjoy excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects, including US-India relations.

Also Read | Pakistan Expels Tehran Ambassador in Response to Iranian Airstrike on Terrorist Camps.

Hailing the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries, Blinken said the US and India are always in constant conversations and those cover all aspects, including on democracy and fundamental rights.

"It's part of very sustained and very real conversation we have always had," he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Apartment Buildings, Injure 17 in Latest Strikes on Civilian Areas.

He was replying to a question on whether the rise of Hindu nationalism in India concerns the US despite the country's robust economic growth and infrastructure building under the Modi regime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)