India and Australia ink defence agreements in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia Dy PM Richard Marles (Photo/ANI)

Canberra [Australia], October 9 (ANI): India and Australia inked key defence agreements during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the country.

The key defence agreements were signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

Also Read | Dual-Sex Spider Discovered in Thailand: Scientists Find New Species Exhibiting Both Male and Female Traits, Here's All You Need To Know.

Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with Deputy PM Marles, along with senior defence officials from both sides, at the Parliament House in Canberra.

The two leaders appreciated the rapid growth of India-Australia defence cooperation and described the talks as productive, forward-looking, and focused on expanding strategic coordination.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Honoured With Traditional 'Welcome to Country' Smoke Ceremony, Holds Key Talks With Australian Leaders to Strengthen Defence Ties (See Pics and Video).

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also joined the meeting later.

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has described the newly signed defence agreement with India as a "hugely significant step" in strengthening the operational partnership between the two nations' armed forces.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Marles said, "I think the significance of today is that what we are seeing in terms of deep trust and strategic alignment is now being expressed in a much deeper operational level of engagement between our two defence forces. The Agreement that we have signed in terms of staff talks between our operational commands is hugely significant... We are very excited about that."

Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of his official visit to Australia aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House by Richard Marles, where a traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony was held in his honour, a gesture symbolizing respect and acknowledgement of Australia's Indigenous heritage.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh held comprehensive talks with Marles, focusing on strengthening the India-Australia defence partnership, enhancing maritime security cooperation, and advancing joint initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)