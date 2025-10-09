Canberra, October 9: On his Australia visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday to advance India-Australia defence and strategic cooperation. His visit reflects the growing momentum in bilateral ties and the shared commitment of both nations towards a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. At the Canberra airport, Rajnath Singh was received with warmth and respect by Australia's Assistant Minister of Defence Peter Khalil and Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations. At Parliament House, Rajnath Singh was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

A traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony was held to honour Rajnath Singh -- a symbolic Aboriginal Australian ritual that acknowledges the traditional custodians of the land and signifies friendship and reconciliation. Rajnath Singh held comprehensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, joined by senior defence officials from both sides. The two leaders appreciated the rapid growth of India-Australia defence cooperation and described the talks as productive, forward-looking, and focused on expanding strategic coordination. Rajnath Singh Arrives in Canberra to Boost India-Australia Defence, Strategic Ties.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also joined the meeting, highlighting the importance Canberra attaches to its partnership with New Delhi. Visuals showed Prime Minister Albanese warmly shaking hands with Rajnath Singh, along with frames featuring Albanese, Marles, and Singh together -- a strong symbol of unity and cooperation between the two Indo-Pacific partners. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inagurates JITO Connect 2025 in Hyderabad.

Rajnath Singh Welcomed at Australian Parliament House With Traditional Ceremony

Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh welcomed at the Australian Parliament House with a traditional ceremony. pic.twitter.com/qq9lBT1Mqm — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 9, 2025

#WATCH | A 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony was organised at the Australian Parliament to welcome and in honour of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. pic.twitter.com/vxF7ztVjc7 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

The Defence Ministry said in a post on X, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh onboard KC-30A Australian Royal Australian Airforce multirole tanker transport aircraft. He witnessed the air-to-air refuelling of F-35 while travelling from Sydney to Canberra. India and Australia had signed an agreement allowing the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the Indian armed forces to conduct air-to-air refuelling in 2024." Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of his official visit to Australia aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

