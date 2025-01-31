New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Director General (DG)-level talks between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are set to take place in New Delhi from February 17 to 20, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the discussions will focus on all border-related issues, and emphasised the importance of "honouring" mutually agreed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

"The DG-level talks between BSF and BGB are scheduled from February 17 to 20, 2025 in New Delhi during which all border-related issues are proposed to be discussed. We expect all mutually agreed MOUs and Agreements to be honoured. These form the basis for structured engagements between the border guarding forces of the two countries and facilitate creation of mutually beneficial security and trade infrastructure along the border," Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing today.

On January 22, BSF and BGB had held a sector commander-level coordination meeting at the Sonamasjid border outpost in Bangladesh. The meeting aimed to ensure peace and cooperation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to the BSF South Bengal Frontier.

The meeting was led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF Malda Sector, Tarun Kumar Gautam, and Commander of the BGB Rajshahi Sector, Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf. Battalion commanders and staff officers from both forces also participated.

Meanwhile, India has also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where a significant Indian community resides.

MEA said that around 25,000 Indian nationals live in the DRC, including approximately 1,000 in the conflict-affected city of Goma.

"In the Democratic Republic of Congo, we saw that conflict was going on in some cities and some areas. Around 25,000 Indian citizens live in the Democratic Republic of Congo. There are about 1000 Indian nationals who were living in Goma, but most of them have moved to safer places. Our Embassy has issued an advisory and has also provided helpline numbers so that if anyone faces any problem, they can contact them immediately," Jaiswal said.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's president vowed a "vigorous" military response against Rwandan-backed fighters who have advanced further in the mineral-rich east of the country after seizing most of the region's main city, as reported by Al Jazeera.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, in his first remarks since M23 rebels captured much of Goma, had said in a late-night address on Wednesday that a "vigorous and coordinated response against these terrorists and their sponsors is underway." (ANI)

