New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): India and China have decided to maintain "stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident" in the border area in eastern Ladakh at the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on Friday.

At the meeting, held after a gap of over three months, the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a "mutually acceptable solution" for complete disengagement from all friction points.

The two sides had a frank exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Both sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh keeping in view the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in September 2020," the statement read.

In this regard, the MEA said that the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through the diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a "mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points so as to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in the bilateral relations".

"They also agreed that in the interim, the two sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident," it added.

The 21st meeting of the WMCC was held on March 12.

India and China have been engaged in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

However, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

On Thursday, the MEA said that the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing a large number of troops close to border areas in Ladakh and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas. (ANI)

