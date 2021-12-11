New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): India has dispatched a consignment of medical supplies to Kabul on the return flight that brought evacuated Indians and Afghans from Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

These medicines will be handed over to the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul and will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.

Also Read | World Bank Donors Approve Release of USD 280 Million for Afghanistan.

"In view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Government of India has dispatched a consignment of medical supplies on the return flight today," the MEA in a statement, said.

The special flight on Friday brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Hindu-Sikh minority community from Afghanistan to the national capital under operation Devi Shakti as a part of an evacuation mission undertaken by India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Also Read | China's Real Estate Collapse Trigger Financial Meltdown Like US Subprime Crisis?.

Under "Operation Devi Shakti", a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan, the MEA said. This comprises hundreds of Indians and Afghans, which includes members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community.

565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)