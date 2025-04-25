New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): India on Thursday donated 4.8 tons of vaccines to Afghanistan, including vaccines for rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza, according to the XP Division, Ministry of External Affairs.

In a similar effort, India recently handed over a fresh relief consignment to Myanmar under Operation Brahma in April

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that relief aid recently dispatched from India has been handed over to Mandalay Chief Minister Myo Aung under Operation Brahma.

The newly dispatched aid from India was handed over by the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur. It contained an RO water plant, a Genset, rice, noodles, cooking oil, atta, sugar, dal, salt, MRES, blankets, and medicines.

As the first responder to the devastating earthquake on March 28, India has provided over 750 metric tons of relief material, including medical aid, food, shelters, and essential supplies.

In April, India also sent a consignment of 1,000 metric tons of rice to Cameroon on Wednesday for food grain assistance.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said the effort is in the spirit of a committed partnership with the Global South.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India: A committed partner to the Global South. India sends food grain assistance to the people of Cameroon. A consignment of 1000 mt of Rice departed today from Nhava Sheva Port to Cameroon."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that India has sent the first tranche of assistance to Botswana in response to the floods.

The MEA said that the tranche comprised of 10 tons of essential medicines, surgical supplies, mosquito nets, water purifiers, among other things.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India sends humanitarian assistance to Botswana. In the wake of floods in Botswana, the first tranche of approx 10 tons of assistance comprising essential medicines, surgical supplies, mosquito nets, water purifiers, etc, was dispatched for Botswana." (ANI)

