External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, on Thursday, marking a new phase in the deepening partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to co-chair the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with my counterpart FM Dr. Badr Abdelatty."

He noted that the meeting "appreciated the intensification of our collaboration, since establishment of India-Egypt Strategic Partnership in 2023."

Jaishankar further said, "Discussed furthering our cooperation across political, economic, defence, maritime and counterterrorism domains."

Highlighting emerging areas of engagement, he added, "And new opportunities in startups, cyber & AI, space and fintech."

He also mentioned that both sides "shared views on developments in West Asia and India's support to efforts towards just and durable peace in the region."

The dialogue, held in New Delhi, comes as a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations that have seen renewed momentum since the elevation of ties to a strategic partnership last year.

The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who arrived earlier in the day on a two-day visit to India.

Earlier, Abdelatty met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to explore trade and investment opportunities, reflecting the growing economic dimension of the relationship.

During his remarks at the dialogue, Jaishankar described the meeting as "a milestone" in India-Egypt relations.

He noted that since the elevation of ties to a strategic partnership in 2023, cooperation has expanded across multiple domains.

"Our meeting for the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue is a milestone in our ties. Since the elevation of our relationship to a strategic partnership in 2023, we have seen an intensification of cooperation in various domains. Our deliberations today provide an opportunity to take stock and set direction to realise the visions of our leaders," Jaishankar said.

He also expressed appreciation for Egypt's solidarity following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, recalling the exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi soon after the incident.

"I would also like to place on record our deep appreciation for the solidarity that your government and you personally displayed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi spoke to each other at that time," he said.

Turning to developments in the Middle East, Jaishankar commended Egypt's leadership role in advancing peace efforts in Gaza.

"We meet at a time when the international situation is complex and volatile. Let me take the opportunity to appreciate the contribution of Egypt and the leadership of President Sisi in realising the Gaza peace plan. Prime Minister Modi appreciated President Sisi's invitation to the Sharm al-Sheikh Summit for Peace. Minister KV Singh represented us. We sincerely hope that the summit and its understandings will pave the way for a better future. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace in the region," he said.

Reiterating India's consistent stance, Jaishankar underscored New Delhi's support for a two-state solution and its ongoing development cooperation with Palestine.

"India has consistently supported a two-state solution. We have significant development cooperation with Palestine and are committed to enhancing capacity building, human resource development, and strengthening Palestinian institutions," he said.

He further emphasized that India and Egypt share a common outlook on empowering the Global South and upholding national independence in global affairs.

"Excellency, India and Egypt share a commitment to the progress of the Global South and the strengthening of the independence and freedom of choice of nations and world affairs," he added.

In his opening remarks, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the dialogue reflected the strong commitment between the two leaders since the signing of the strategic partnership agreement in 2023.

"We have this first India-Egypt strategic dialogue. This is a testament to the commitments by our two leaders since we signed the strategic partnership agreement in June 2023... We have a long-standing relationship. These relationships are bound by history, geography, and shared interests, but we have to do more and more for the benefits of our two great peoples," Abdelatty said.

He underlined the shared principles of both nations and the need to deepen economic collaboration.

"We are sharing a lot of principles of freedom, self-determination, justice, coexistence, and multilateralism. We need to understand more and more the vast capabilities you have in your economy, as well as the excellent opportunities we have in our economy. And we have to encourage our business communities in order to explore the hidden opportunities for doing more and more business based on a win-win situation," he said.

Abdelatty also highlighted his meetings with Indian business leaders, adding, "Today, the whole day, I met with the CEOs and members of executive boards of different companies, either who are investing in Egypt or planning to invest in Egypt."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit provided an opportunity to review progress in implementing the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and to exchange views on key regional and global developments.

Abdelatty will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 17, at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, before concluding his visit and departing from India around 4:20 pm. (ANI)

