Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): India has reaffirmed its standing as a major power in Asia, rising steadily in the Asia Power Index 2025 released by the Australian-based think tank Lowy Institute.

Ranked third among 27 countries, India regained the significant 40-point benchmark, achieving an overall score of 40.0 out of 100, a 0.9-point or 2% increase from the previous edition.

The Lowy Institute's latest report credits India's upward momentum to strong economic growth, expanding international partnerships, and rising cultural influence.

The Index, which evaluates national power across eight key measures, places India third in economic capability and future resources, reaffirming its position as one of Asia's most dynamic economies.

Notably, India has surpassed Japan to secure third place in economic capability, buoyed by higher inward investment and diversified trade linkages.

For the first time since the Index's inception, India has also improved its economic relationships, moving up to ninth place, an indicator of the country's increasing integration into regional markets.

India's cultural influence has seen the greatest year-on-year gain, with a +2.8 increase, reflecting the growing global footprint of Indian cinema, technology, and digital diplomacy.

The Index also notes improvements in military capability (+2.8), diplomatic influence (+0.5), and economic capability (+1.0), highlighting India's broad-based rise across multiple dimensions of power.

The report highlights that India's overall trajectory remains strongly positive.

The Lowy Institute notes that India's "Power Gap," which measures the difference between potential and actual influence, remains an area for future progress.

Overall, the Asia Power Index 2025 paints a confident picture of India's ascent as a strategic and economic heavyweight in the Indo-Pacific.

As per the Lowy Institute, the country's consistent gains across cultural, military, and economic dimensions signal not only recovery but also renewed momentum toward becoming a central power in the Asian order. (ANI)

