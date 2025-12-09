By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): A future India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could significantly expand India's access to advanced green technologies, including battery storage and renewable energy systems, CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi said on Monday at a post-COP Belem dialogue jointly organised by CRF and TERI.

Priyadarshi, a former WTO official, said India often faces criticism in trade talks because its red lines are misunderstood. "India is labelled a tough negotiator largely because many of our red lines are not understood, and partners often shape the press narrative," he said, adding that climate change was one area where both sides showed rare convergence.

His remarks come at a time when European Union's Trade Commissioner Maros is in New Delhi to advance negotiations for the long-awaited India-EU trade deal.

He said discussions with European officials indicated that an FTA could become a major driver of India's clean-energy transition. "Both sides agreed that, building on what Belem achieved and what it didn't, an India-EU FTA can open far greater access to green technologies, especially battery storage and wind energy," he noted.

Warning that climate extremes are rapidly becoming the norm, Priyadarshi stressed the need for urgent action. "What we call extreme today is becoming the baseline. If we don't act differently now, the next decade will break every record we know," he said.

He argued that developing countries can no longer rely solely on demands for climate finance from the Global North. "For years we said, 'you caused the damage, you pay,' but what have we received? Peanuts. We must think of solutions that raise resources at home while still pushing for equity," he said.

Calling the integration of climate and trade policy a welcome shift, he said economic policy must internalise climate goals. "Climate policy works best when it sits within trade and economic frameworks. In isolation, it appears aspirational, but in trade, it delivers faster and clearer results," he added.

On India's role in the Global South, he emphasised that the climate transition cannot be framed as a choice between growth and sustainability. "For India and the Global South, it is not green versus growth; it is securing both. We don't seek exceptions -- only fairness and equity," he said.

The event titled "Beyond Belem - Charting the Next Phase of Global Climate Action" featured senior experts including RR Rashmi (TERI), Madhur (IIT Delhi) and former MoEFCC Secretary Leena Nandan. (ANI)

