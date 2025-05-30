New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): India and the European Union (EU) will conduct a three-day joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean from June 1 to June 3, reflecting their growing defence and strategic cooperation.

The joint exercise will focus on advanced counter-piracy operations, interoperability, tactical manoeuvres, and enhanced communication protocols, reflecting the growing maritime security cooperation between the two sides. The respective Maritime Operations Centres (MOC) will control the exercise, according to a press release from the European Union

The exercise will involve Indian Navy ships and two frigates of the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation ATALANTA, Italian ship Antonio MARCEGLIA and Spanish ship REINA SOFIA, along with their respective air assets.

The EU and India are increasing cooperation on maritime security. The EU and India share a strong commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region. This is underpinned by the respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, democracy, rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, notably the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the release stated.

This exercise builds on the visit of the College of Commissioners to India in February 2025. One of the key deliverables was to enhance engagement on maritime domain awareness with a view to promoting shared assessment, coordination and interoperability.

The fourth EU-India Maritime Security Dialogue held in March 2025 also emphasised countering illicit maritime activities and exploring new joint maritime initiatives aligning with the objectives of this exercise. Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, visited India in April to elevate bilateral cooperation with the Indian Navy.

Naval cooperation between the EU and India has expanded in recent years with joint exercises in the Gulf of Guinea and Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy has also been providing escort to World Food Programme chartered vessels, coordinated by EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA, according to the release.

Launched in 2008 to tackle piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Aden, Operation ATALANTA's mandate has evolved. It encompasses a broad range of security challenges, including counter-narcotics, arms smuggling, and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Horn of Africa and western Indian Ocean. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA warships deployed in the Indian Ocean have conducted "Passing Exercises" (PASSEX) at sea with the Indian Navy in the past. (ANI)

