Dodoma [Tanzania], November 7 (ANI): Indian mission in Tanzania on Monday expressed its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the recent air crash that claimed dozens of lives.

"High Commission of India offers deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of Precision Air crash & extends full solidarity to the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania. We also wish speedy recovery for those who are injured," the Indian mission in Tanzania tweeted.

The death toll from Sunday's plane crash in Lake Victoria in Tanzania has jumped to 19.

The incident occurred when a Precision Air flight plunged into the water while approaching the northwestern city of Bukoba, reported Nigeria-based media outlet Channel TV.

"All Tanzanians are with you in mourning the 19 people who lost lives during this accident," Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said.

He made the remarks to a crowd after arriving at Bukoba airport, where the flight had been scheduled to land from the financial capital Dar es Salaam.

Earlier, the fire and rescue service said that "three are reported dead" and the "rescue is ongoing" however now the toll has jumped to 19. The rescue service has urged people to "remain calm."

"An investigation team consisting of Precision Air technical staff and TAA (Tanzania Airports Authority) has also departed to join the rescue team on the ground," the airline said in a statement.

"Precision Air sincerely understands the anxiety for confirmed information and will therefore do its best to issue more details," the company said adding, "the next update will be issued as soon as we receive more information from the accident scene."

The airline provided the manufacturing details of the aircraft. It said the plane was an ATR 42-500, manufactured by Toulouse-based Franco-Italian firm ATR. Channel TV while quoting video footage broadcast on local media said it showed the plane largely submerged as rescuers, including fishermen, waded through the water to bring people to safety. (ANI)

