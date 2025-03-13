Colombo, Mar 13 (PTI) India has donated urgently-needed medicines to Sri Lanka responding to an urgent request from Colombo, the Indian High Commission said here on Thursday.

India gifted 50,000 ampoules of Furosemide injection 20mg/2ml to cater to its shortage in Sri Lankan hospitals in the immediate term. These were handed over by Santosh Jha, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, to the Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa.

“India has been a reliable friend and first responder for Sri Lanka during times of difficulties and shortages, including in the health sector,” a release from the Indian High Commission said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, India supplied over 25 tonnes of medicines on a special aircraft to Sri Lanka in May 2020; gifted 5,00,000 doses of Covishield vaccine in January 2021; and 1 lakh Rapid Antigen Test kits in February 2022, it said.

In the wake of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, in February 2022, a USD 1 billion credit facility for supply of essential items, including medicines, was extended in March 2022 for a period of one year. It was subsequently extended until March 2024 on the request of the Sri Lankan government.

“Over 26 tonnes of drugs and other medical supplies were provided to Peradeniya University Hospital, Jaffna Teaching Hospital, Hambantota General Hospital, among others, in April-May 2022 to meet the acute shortage of medicines”, the release said.

The health sector has also been an important focus area for India's development cooperation initiatives in Sri Lanka. Notable initiatives include the island-wide ‘1990 Suwa Seriya' ambulance service; construction of 150-bed multi-specialty hospital at Dickoya; construction of a new surgical unit at Teaching Hospital, Batticaloa; infrastructure creation and up-gradation, as well as equipment supply, at Jaffna Teaching Hospital, District Hospitals at Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu; among others, the release added.

