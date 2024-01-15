Davos, Jan 15 (PTI) India has moved from women-centric development to women-led development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Women Leadership or WeLead Lounge here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Irani said it gives her immense satisfaction to see this lounge and a huge Indian presence on the main Promenade street of Davos.

Also Read | Singapore Road Accident: Indian Teen Killed, Three Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Motorcycle on North-South Highway.

The lounge has been set up by her Women and Child Development Ministry in association with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and industry chamber CII.

Irani said the Modi government has ensured women-led development in the country through its various schemes, including for housing and cooking fuel.

Also Read | Nine-Year-Old Indian-American Preesha Chakraborty Named in ‘World’s Brightest’ Students List By Johns Hopkins Centre.

At the same event, Housing and Petroleum Minister Puri said he completely agreed with his Cabinet colleague that India has moved to a women-centric development model.

"We started with women-centric development, but now we have moved to women-led development," Puri said.

He said this development model also works very favourably for GDP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)