Delegations from India and Indonesia at the conference. (ANI/Image)

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India and Indonesia highlighted the role of the Ulema at a conference in the national capital on Tuesday.

Both countries said the Ulema plays a vital role in spreading education among Muslims and countering radicalisation and extremism.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Three Daughters With Knife in Karachi.

Addressing the Conference on the Role of Ulema in Fostering a Culture of Interfaith Peace and Social Harmony, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval raised concerns over cross-border and ISIS-inspired terrorism, saying both India and Indonesia have been victims of separatism and terrorism.

On the biateral ties between the two countries, Doval said India and Indonesia are important allies and share vast economic and cultural contacts. He added that both countries are playing an important role and are flourishing economies in the Indo- Pacific Region.

Also Read | US Bat Species Devastated by Fungus Now Listed As Endangered.

Among the dignitaries at the event, Indonesia's Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Prof Dr Mohammed Mahfud MD said the Ulema has contributed immensely to fostering the culture of inter-faith, peace and social harmony. He also urged everyone to work together in creating a harmonious society.

Mahfud arrived on an official visit of India on Tuesday at the invitation of NSA Doval. His visit will culminate on December 1.

Mahfud was accompanied by a delegation comprising leading Indonesian Ulema, officials from the coordinating ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and officials from the ministry of Religious Affairs.

Mahfud and the Indonesian Ulema called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Doval.

Doval had earlier visited Indonesia for the 'Second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue' in March 2022 and had invited Mahfud to visit India.

The Indonesian Ulema participated in the conference organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre. The event also saw participation of leading Indian Ulema.

The Indonesian delegation will visit Agra on November 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)