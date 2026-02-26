Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): India and Israel are set to sign a series of economic, security and diplomatic agreements after the conclusion of the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official account of Israeli PM said on Thursday.

In a post on X, it further noted that after the signing of the agreements, the two leaders will deliver joint statements to the press.

"At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties will sign a series of economic, security, and diplomatic agreements, after which Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi will deliver joint statements to the media", the post said.

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2026963658962571542?s=20

PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held high-level delegation-level talks in Jerusalem on Thursday, marking a significant moment in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

As part of this two-day state visit, the Prime Minister also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a meeting that underscored the growing strategic depth and global relevance of the India-Israel partnership. During their discussions, the Prime Minister highlighted the vast potential of bilateral cooperation, noting that the relationship "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good".

Focusing on specific sectors of excellence, the Prime Minister pointed to Israel's specialised knowledge. "Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in certain areas, especially regarding water and agriculture," he said, adding that India has already adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes.

Building on this technical synergy, the leaders reviewed progress in key areas including innovation, water conservation, and academic exchanges. India has increasingly integrated advanced Israeli irrigation techniques and farm technologies into its own national development initiatives, with the Prime Minister praising Israel's expertise and confirming that India continues to scale up these proven models.

The dialogue also touched upon the personal rapport between the leadership. Recalling previous interactions, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for President Herzog's clarity of thought and his respect for India. He extended a warm invitation for the President to visit India, stating, "The people of India are very eager to welcome you," while urging him to experience the country's vast diversity firsthand.(ANI)

