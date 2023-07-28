New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The 10th meeting of Sub-Committee on Military Cooperation between India and Malaysia was held in New Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, the two sides explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the bilateral defence engagements between India and Malaysia.

The two nations reviewed existing defence cooperation and held discussions on issues of mutual interest, Ministry of Defence said in the press release. During the meeting, the Indian side highlighted the potential of the Indian defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with the Malaysian armed forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans.

Also Read | UK: Indian-Origin Man Found Guilty of Killing Friend in West London Over Drugs Worth 5,000 Pounds.

"During the meeting, the existing defence cooperation between the two countries was reviewed and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest. Both sides explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the bilateral defence engagements," Ministry of Defence said in the press release.

The co-chairs also deliberated on the possible outcomes for the 12th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting which will be held at the level of Defence Secretary in India in September this year.

Also Read | India: Blind Women Use Touch to Find and Fight Breast Cancer.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law. Notably, the Enhanced Strategic Partnership was established between two nations during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia in 2015.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad, Ministry of Defence said in a press release. The Malaysian side was headed by Assistant Chief of Staff, Defence Operations and Training Division Major General Dato' Khairul Anuar bin Abd Aziz.

Earlier this month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held discussions with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur on the roadmap for the 4th Decade of the India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation.

Rajnath Singh and Mohamad Haji Hasan discussed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement including the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Mohamad Haji Hasan stated, "Received a courtesy visit from his counterpart HE @rajnathsingh the Minister of Defense of India at Wisma Pertahanan early this morning. He then received and inspected the Main Guard of Honor from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Soldier Regiment 1 RAMD".Calling the meeting as meaningful, the Malaysian Defence Minister stated that Rajnath Singh witnessed the Signing Ceremony of the Letter of Exchange between the two governments.

"We then witnessed the Signing Ceremony of the Letter of Exchange between the Governments of Malaysia - India to amend the Defense Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding that was signed in 1993," the Malaysian Defence Minister stated.

He added, "This is a very meaningful meeting between Malaysia and India in order to strengthen the already established bilateral relations".

Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Had an excellent meeting with the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur today. We reviewed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement and discussed the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation."

Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and evaluated the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, the Union minister said, "Called on the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr @anwaribrahimin Kuala Lumpur. Deeply appreciate his positive approach and interest towards further deepening India-Malaysia bilateral relations." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)