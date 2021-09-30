Kathmandu [Nepal], September 30 (ANI): India and Nepal on Thursday held the Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) meeting on post-earthquake reconstruction projects in the Himalayan nation.

During the meeting in Kathmandu, a comprehensive review of the progress of the Indian government-assisted post-earthquake reconstruction projects in housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors in Nepal was carried out, said the statement issued by Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal, constructed under the government of India's assistance in the Housing sector, said an official release on Thursday.

Similarly, both sides also noted with appreciation the progress achieved in reconstruction projects being undertaken under education, cultural heritage and health sectors in Nepal.

The meeting was co-chaired by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Northern Division) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India and Sushil Chandra Tiwari, Secretary, National Reconstruction Authority of India.

As per the release, the JPMC Mechanism was set up in August 2017 to monitor the government of India assisted post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal. The meeting was attended by representatives of concerned Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government of Nepal, Officers and officials of the Government of India, Consultants and other stakeholders engaged in the implementation of the projects.

The last JPMC meeting was held on March 8 last year in Kathmandu. The co-chairs agreed to hold the next meeting of the JPMC on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

