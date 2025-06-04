New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal held bilateral meetings to explore possibilities of cooperation between India and Norway in multiple areas to further deepen the maritime relationship between the two countries.

The Minister held meetings with Norway's Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard as well as with Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen on the sidelines of the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways press release.

In an attempt to enhance application of 'Green Maritime Technologies,' Sonowal held a meeting with Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard. Highlighting India's renewed push to modernise its maritime sector with a green and sustainable focus, the Union Minister underscored the country's initiatives in green shipping and digital transformation.

Both parties also agreed to deepen cooperation and exchange experiences on ferry system electrification, drawing inspiration from Norway's successful implementation of the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is advancing port infrastructure, green shipping, shipbuilding, and digitalisation under 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047'. India is on a bold mission to transform its ports into global investment hubs, leveraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Green Energy integration. Our ports are not just gateways to trade--they are becoming catalysts of clean energy transitions, supporting offshore wind, green hydrogen, and low-carbon logistics."

Building on the Green Coastal Shipping Programme and Green Voyage 2050, India and Norway discussed deeper collaboration in green maritime technologies. Both sides explored joint efforts in smart logistics, digital port ecosystems, and clean coastal shipping, added the release.

India's MAITRI initiative and Norway's expertise in AI-driven port management, digital twins, and alternative fuels like LNG, hydrogen, and electric propulsion offer strong synergies to advance a sustainable Blue Economy.

Highlighting on the Indo Norway initiative in this regard, Sarbananda Sonowal added, "We are also working in a big way on Green Shipping, Green Tug Transition, e-Methanol Bunkering, and hydrogen-powered vessels. India and Norway can continue this partnership and manufacture electric ferries and vessels for the emerging global demand in this sector. India is keen to partner with Norway for best practices in electrification of ferry system to optimise our rich and vast inland waterways. This will further our common goal of decarbonised and efficient transport system for smooth passage of cargo and passengers."

During the bilateral meeting with Norway's Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen Naess, and Union Minister Sonowal dwelled upon possibilities and opportunities in Ship Recycling, Seafarer's Training, Sustainable Fisheries and Ocean Management, Ocean Renewable Energy, and Offshore Hydrocarbons.

Both the leaders underlined the longstanding cooperation between the two countries as a reflection of shared values, mutual respect and an unwavering commitment to sustainable development. Expressing the special relationship that India and Norway shares, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Norway has been a valued partner for India in the maritime domain and beyond. Our long-standing cooperation reflects shared values, mutual respect and a strong commitment to sustainable development. The recent EFTA-India Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement marks a significant milestone and reaffirms our strong economic cooperation."

India and Norway share a legacy of shipbuilding collaboration. Both sides agreed to leverage Norway's cutting-edge ship design expertise and India's robust shipyard capacity to jointly produce world-class, eco-friendly vessels--driving a transformative shift in sustainable maritime transport.

Discussions on the ship recycling sector focused on leveraging expertise and green technologies to promote sustainable ship-breaking practices, with an emphasis on improving environmental, health, and safety standards. The role of the Alang Ship Recycling Yard in Gujarat was highlighted as a potential site for such interventions, added the release.

Sonowal further added, "India and Norway also share a robust and growing partnership in the Blue Economy, driven by their shared vision for sustainable ocean management and mutual interests in leveraging marine resources for economic growth - especially in renewable energy, maritime technologies, and sustainable development."

The Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to gender diversity in the maritime sector, highlighting the rise of women seafarers and the launch of the 'Saagar Mein Samman' initiative to build a gender-equitable ecosystem. Sonowal called for Norway's support in building human capital by imparting seafarer training, especially in polar waters, cybersecurity, and advanced maritime skills.

Emphasising the vast potential of the Blue Economy, Sarbananda Sonowal invited Norwegian firms to explore joint ventures in ocean renewable energy--particularly wind and tidal power--sustainable aquaculture, and deep-sea exploration, aligning with environmental goals and India's growing maritime ambitions.

Indian side proposed to conduct a joint feasibility study for operationalising the Northern Sea Route (NSR) with Norwegian and Indian agencies. India expressed its keenness to work with Norway in Arctic navigation by collaborating on R&D in Arctic shipping, design and construction of ice-class vessels, advancement of navigational technologies.

This study will focus on ensuring safe and sustainable shipping practices in Arctic waters, addressing the unique operational challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, and minimising environmental impacts.

"India and Norway are working together towards building a sustainable and inclusive global maritime order. Inspired by PM Narendra Modi ji's of Viksit Bharat and Blue Economy propelled economic growth, there is immense potential in our partnerships to drive innovation, sustainability and mutually beneficial initiatives. The strong momentum in our bilateral engagement is likely to soar further as we agree to deepen our bilateral maritime cooperation. We will work closely to translate today's talk points convert into actionable items," said Sarbananda Sonowal. (ANI)

