New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): India and Norway held their first-ever Maritime Security, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation Dialogue on Friday in Oslo, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Norwegian delegation by Jon Elvedal Fredriksen, Director General, Department for Security Policy and the High North, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Further, the ministry stated that the two sides conferred on ways to sustain a secure and safe maritime environment in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS, conducive to economic growth, peace and progress in maritime matters.

They also reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security.

According to MEA, both countries agreed to strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as countering illicit Maritime Activities and protection of critical maritime infrastructure.

The two sides also discussed developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation, and Multilateral cooperation.

During the dialogue, it was agreed to hold the next round of the Dialogue in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date, MEA stated.

Earlier, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, held bilateral meetings in June to explore possibilities of cooperation between India and Norway in multiple areas to further deepen the maritime relationship between the two countries.

The Minister held meetings with Norway's Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard as well as with Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen, on the sidelines of the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways press release.

In an attempt to enhance the application of 'Green Maritime Technologies,' Sonowal held a meeting with Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard.

Highlighting India's renewed push to modernise its maritime sector with a green and sustainable focus, the Union Minister underscored the country's initiatives in green shipping and digital transformation.Both parties also agreed to deepen cooperation and exchange experiences on ferry system electrification, drawing inspiration from Norway's successful implementation of the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is advancing port infrastructure, green shipping, shipbuilding, and digitalisation under 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047'. India is on a bold mission to transform its ports into global investment hubs, leveraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Green Energy integration. Our ports are not just gateways to trade--they are becoming catalysts of clean energy transitions, supporting offshore wind, green hydrogen, and low-carbon logistics."

Building on the Green Coastal Shipping Programme and Green Voyage 2050, India and Norway discussed deeper collaboration in green maritime technologies. Both sides explored joint efforts in smart logistics, digital port ecosystems, and clean coastal shipping, according to the release. (ANI)

