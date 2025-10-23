Indian Army and Royal Army of Oman during the 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi, focusing on enhancing defence cooperation. (Image: X/@adgpi)

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Indian Army strengthened its defence cooperation with the Royal Army of Oman during the 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) held in New Delhi from October 22 to 23.

In a post on X, the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated, "Indian Army Strengthens Defence Cooperation with the Royal Army of Oman. The 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks #AAST between the #IndianArmy and the #RoyalArmyofOman was held in New Delhi from 22 - 23 October 2025."

"The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation through expanded joint exercises, expert exchanges in niche domains and deepening training collaboration," it added.

"Deliberations also covered capability development, professional military education and new avenues for partnership under the Defence Cooperation Plan 2026," the ADG PI noted.

It further described the meeting as "a significant step forward in advancing #MilitaryDiplomacy and #IndiaOmanDefenceCooperation."

This renewed focus builds on the foundation laid by the 5th edition of the India-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah, which concluded on September 26, 2024, with a grand closing ceremony at the Rabkoot Training Area in Oman. The successful exercise last year had already showcased strong interoperability and joint capabilities, and the current staff talks aimed to further institutionalise and expand this cooperation under the Defence Cooperation Plan 2026.

The event saw the presence of key dignitaries, including Amit Narang, the Indian Ambassador to Oman, and Captain Harish Srinivasan, the Indian Defence Attache to Oman. From the Omani side, Brigadier General Abdulkadhim Bin Ibrahim Al-Ajmi, Commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Masood Mubarak Al-Ghafri, Commanding Officer of the Frontier Force, attended the event, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

Following the talks, a joint live-fire demonstration highlighted the operational synergy between the Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman. The exercise illustrated how both forces could collaborate in peacekeeping operations under a United Nations mandate, with around 60 soldiers from both armies participating in tactical drills.

The demonstration included simulated isolation and clearance of a village in a desert environment, where joint forces of Indian and Omani Armoured Personnel Carrier troops conducted house clearance drills and hostage rescue operations. Snipers from both sides also demonstrated precision marksmanship, effectively engaging targets throughout the exercise.

A notable feature of the exercise was the use of advanced Indian-made equipment, including drones for real-time surveillance and ballistic shields for room interventions and hostage protection. These technologies reinforced both nations' commitment to strengthening military capabilities and preparedness.

The exercise concluded with a flag ceremony, equipment display, and exchange of pleasantries between the contingents. Its successful completion reflected the dedication of both countries to maintaining global peace and security while enhancing the tactical skills of participating forces.

Overall, the event strengthened bilateral military relations between India and Oman and marked another milestone in their ongoing defence cooperation. (ANI)

