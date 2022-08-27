New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): India on Friday reiterated its support for the resumption of negotiations regarding the question of the Malvinas Islands between Argentina and the United Kingdom in accordance with the Resolutions of the UNGA and the Special Committee on Decolonization.

External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar, visiting Argentina, as part of its three-nation visit to Latin America, held a Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with the Foreign Minister of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero.

"India reiterated its support to the resumption of negotiations to find a solution to the sovereignty issue relating to the question of the Malvinas Islands in accordance with the Resolutions of the UNGA and the Special Committee on Decolonization," according to the joint statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs.

The Malvinas Islands, which are also called Falklands Islands, have been a bitter topic between Argentina and UK since 1982. Argentina maintains that even after 40 years, the issue of sovereignty of the islands was not settled. This was recognized by the General Assembly in November 1982, when it adopted Resolution 37/9 and was reiterated through Resolutions 38/12, 39/6, 40/21, 41/40, 42/19 and 43/25, according to the statement released by Argentina's Foreign Ministry.

From 1989 to date, the review of the Question of the Malvinas Islands takes place within the framework of the Special Committee on Decolonization. This Committee annually adopts a resolution whose terms are similar to the relevant General Assembly resolutions.

Furthermore, within the framework of the UN, the mandate of the good offices' mission of the Secretary-General is maintained and the issue of the Question of the Malvinas Islands has figured since 2004 on the permanent agenda of the General Assembly. It may be discussed upon prior notification by a member State.

Meanwhile, the UK said that the island is British overseas territory claiming that it has handled the administration of the island for centuries.

The resumption of consular and diplomatic relations between both countries in October 1989 and February 1990 was preceded by an understanding of the conditions on which both countries would consider the sovereignty dispute on the Malvinas, South Georgias and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas.

For this purpose, on the basis of the Joint Statements of Madrid of 1989 and 1990, a sovereignty reservation or safeguard formula was agreed upon by the Malvinas, South Georgias and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas that, at the same time, constitutes recognition by both countries of the existence and content of the sovereignty dispute.

However, the issue of sovereignty, which lies at the heart of the dispute, has not been addressed yet, due to the United Kingdom's refusal to resume negotiations on this matter, the statement reads.

The support from India on the issue of the Malvinas Islands depicts increasing close ties between Delhi and Buenos Aires on global issues. (ANI)

