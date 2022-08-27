A man has been jailed for life in UK after he strangled a teenager to death and left her in a reservoir for refusing to have sex with him.

Lewis Haines, 31, strangled 18-year-old Lily Sullivan after meeting her in a nightclub in Pembroke just before Christmas last year.

They had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and later went to a nearby alleyway together where they became more intimate.

Swansea Crown Court heard how Haines had killed the teenager after she refused his sexual advances. She was later found face down and topless in Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir close to the alleyway.

After murdering Lily, Haines walked past his victim's mother as she waited to pick her daughter up from a nearby garage. He admitted to murdering Miss Sullivan but denied any sexual misconduct, the UK media reported. However, following trial, Judge Paul Thomas QC said that it was clear that after spending around an hour in an alleyway together, Haines had become "frustrated" and attacked Miss Sullivan.

Some of her possession - a tobacco tin, mobile phone, and leather jacket - were later found on the ground in the lane. Haines made Miss Sullivan walk to the lake, which was a short distance away, and "forcibly" remove her cream lace top.

Haines claimed he tried to pull Miss Sullivan out of the water, but the judge rejected this saying he had made no attempts to save her.

He later claimed that the victim had threatened to accuse him of rape. Judge Thomas added that while parts of the defendant's story held an "element based in truth", he had a "great deal to lose".

Sentencing Haines to life in prison with a minimum term of 23 years and four months, Judge Paul Thomas QC said that the death has caused devastation to many and added “You strangled her face-to-face, she must have been terrified.

“An 18-year-old girl all alone in the dark with a powerful man. She was entirely at your mercy and you, Lewis Haines, showed her none.

“You were entirely thinking about your own self-preservation.”

