Victoria [Seychelles], October 27 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday met Seychelles' Vice President-elect Sebastien Pillay at the State House in Victoria and discussed the long-standing, multi-faceted partnership between India and Seychelles, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across sectors.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan @VPIndia met Mr. Sebastien Pillay, Vice-President-Elect of Seychelles, at the State House today."

Also Read | Louvre Museum Jewel Heist in Paris: French Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Connection With Theft of Precious Jewels Worth INR 88 Million Euros.

He added that "both leaders discussed the multi-faceted India-Seychelles relationship, rooted in shared heritage, culture, and people-to-people ties."

Before his interaction with Pillay, Vice President Radhakrishnan had called on Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the State House, where he "wished him success for a fruitful and successful tenure."

Also Read | Israeli Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon Kill 4 and Injure 2 Amid Escalating Cross-Border Tensions.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan @VPIndia called on President Dr. Patrick Herminie of the Republic of Seychelles, today at the State House."

He added that "both sides discussed ways to strengthen India-Seychelles bilateral partnership and reaffirmed shared vision for peace, stability & prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region and the Global South."

The meeting came a day after Radhakrishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of Patrick Herminie as President of Seychelles at Unity Stadium in Victoria, where he conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India.

In a post on X, the Vice President said, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of H. E. Dr. Patrick Herminie as President of the Republic of Seychelles at Unity Stadium, Victoria, Seychelles, conveying greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India."

Radhakrishnan noted that India's presence at the ceremony was a testament to New Delhi's steadfast support for the people of Seychelles, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seychelles during his visit, the Vice President underscored the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR--Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions--which, he said, "reflects our shared commitment to a free, open & secure Indian Ocean."

"The Vice-President stressed that Seychelles remains a vital partner in advancing this vision and the priorities of the Global South," the Vice President's Office added in a post on X.

Further strengthening regional cooperation, Radhakrishnan also met with Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles.

The leaders "reflected on the strong and enduring bonds rooted in shared history and culture" and discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)