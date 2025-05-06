New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The 10th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Slovenia was held on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The Indian delegation was led by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and the Slovenian side was led by Marko Stucin, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that during the consultations, the co-chairs undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various aspects of bilateral cooperation and agreed to strengthen the India-Slovenia bilateral partnership for mutual benefit.

Discussions focused on key areas including political relations, trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, space, digitalisation, AI, migration and mobility, defence, agriculture as well as people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Slovenia will commemorate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2027, and it was agreed to mark this occasion in a suitable manner.

On the Foreign Office Consultations between India and Slovenia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the two sides engaged in wide-ranging discussions covering key areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the India-Slovenia partnership.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "India-Slovenia Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Secretary (West) @Tanmaya_Lal and Mr. Marko Stucin, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign & European Affairs of Slovenia @markostucin were held in New Delhi." The post added, "Wide-ranging discussions were held on all aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including political, trade and investment, innovation and technology, connectivity and logistics, research and education as well as people-to-people ties. Regional and global developments were also discussed. The meeting helped chart a way forward to deepen the India-Slovenia partnership."

State Secretary Marko Stucin also made a courtesy call on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The two leaders discussed a "strong bilateral and multilateral partnership" between India and Slovenia.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to receive State Secretary @markostucin of Slovenia in Delhi today. Discussed India's strong bilateral and multilateral partnership with Slovenia."

Stucin has worked as a career diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2006. Initially, in the European Union Department, he was tasked with coordinating Slovenian positions at meetings of the European Council, the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the EU and working bodies in the field of the Union's Common Foreign and Security Policy. During the first Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2008, he was a national delegate to the Council of the EU working group on sanctions.

Slovenia attained independence from the erstwhile Yugoslavia in 1991. India recognised Slovenia on May 11, 1992. India supported Slovenia for membership in the UN. Slovenia was admitted into the UN on May 23, 1992.

Diplomatic relations with Slovenia were concretised when the Ambassador of India in Vienna presented credentials on February 3, 1993, for concurrent accreditation to Slovenia. India opened its resident Mission in Ljubljana in February 2007.

Slovenia opened its resident mission in New Delhi on 01 August 2002 and upgraded it to Ambassador-level in September 2009. The Slovenian Embassy in New Delhi has concurrent accreditation in Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Slovenia has its Honorary Consuls in four cities in India - Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai, according to the Embassy of India in Slovenia.

EAM Jaishankar paid a visit to Slovenia to participate in the 16th annual Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) in Bled, Slovenia and to attend the Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers from September 2-3, 2021. This was the first ever visit to Slovenia by an Indian Cabinet Rank External Affairs Minister. (ANI)

