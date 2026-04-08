Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 8 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha took part in the signing of the MoU for Cooperation between Colombo Dockyard and Dredging Corporation of India.

The High Commission said on Tuesday that the Indian maritime sector also stands to benefit from the high skill set of the Colombo Dockyard.

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In a post on X, the High Commission said, "High Commissioner Santosh Jha witnessed the signing of the MoU for Cooperation between Colombo Dockyard & Dredging Corporation of India. The MoU will provide a pathway for Colombo Dockyard to benefit from the enhanced business volumes of the Indian maritime industry. The Indian maritime sector will also benefit from the high skill set of the Colombo Dockyard. The MoU showcases the strengthening of the India-Sri Lanka economic & commercial partnership, contributing to the mutual benefit of both countries."

https://x.com/IndiainSL/status/2041510701941104800?s=20

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Sri Lanka has also acknowledged India's support in maintaining fuel supplies to the country during a period of global uncertainty, saying that the timely intervention helped ease pressure on essential energy needs.

In an interview with ANI, Sri Lanka's Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra said the assistance came at a critical moment when global supply chains remain strained due to the evolving situation in West Asia. He noted that such cooperation reflects the depth of ties between the two neighbours and the ability to respond quickly in times of need.

"We acknowledge with appreciation the timely support extended by India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in ensuring the continuity of fuel supplies to Sri Lanka during this period of global uncertainty."

The Sri Lankan leadership also underscored the broader significance of India's role in the region. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in a recent post, highlighted how India's support reinforces regional cooperation and stability, especially during times of external shocks affecting critical sectors like energy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)