Brussels [Belgium], June 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed India's support for concluding an "ambitious and balanced" Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU).

During Tuesday's joint press conference with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, Jaishankar called India and the EU "two important forces of that emerging reality" and stressed the powerful case for forging deeper ties.

Also Read | 'Handcuffed, Crying, Treated Like a Criminal': Man Who Filmed Video of Handcuffed Indian at Newark Airport in US Says He 'Felt Helpless and Heartbroken' (See Pics and Video).

He said, "It's a great pleasure to be back in Brussels and join High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas for the first strategic dialogue between India and the European Union. I believe we've had a very open and productive meeting today, and it is still continuing."

"We'll go back to our discussions after this. As you heard from the high representatives, we touched on defence, maritime security, cyber, and space. My meeting was preceded by a call with President von der Leyen this morning. I will also be meeting with Commissioners...during my stay, and I hope to interact with President Metsola and members of the European Parliament also during this visit," he added.

Also Read | What Is Nimbus? Know All About New COVID-19 Variant Fueling Surge in Cases Globally.

He called the European Union and India "political democracies, market economies, and pluralistic societies". He stressed how the two sides view the world and its history, geography, development levels, and experience shape their challenges.

Jaishankar said, "My visit to Brussels is taking place three months after that of the EU College of Commissioners to India. Even in that time, it is apparent that the world order was in the midst of a profound change. These trends have intensified in many ways. We have, without doubt, entered an era of multipolarity and strategic autonomy. As two important forces of that emerging reality, there is a powerful case for India and the European Union to forge deeper ties. Working towards that goal requires intensified cooperation in many domains, which is the reason why we are meeting."

"At its core is a strong political and strategic rapport built on both our countries, our entities, the European Union and India, being political democracies, market economies, and pluralistic societies. Naturally, how we look at the world and its challenges are shaped by history, geography, development levels, and experience. There will be situations when our perspectives may not be entirely identical, that is understandable or what is important is that we expand common ground and understanding and enhance levels of trust," he added.

Jaishankar said he and Kallas will discuss the situation in Europe, the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and the Indo-Pacific, amongst other topics, in the coming session of the first India-European Union Strategic Dialogue with Kaja Kallas in Brussels.

He said, "I'm confident that this will be useful and productive. As I said, we have spent the morning discussing damaged defence and security cooperation. Let me add that stabilising and de-risking the international economy is our strategic priority today."

"This has many dimensions, including building more resilient and reliable supply chains, as well as increasing trust and transparency in digital interactions, creating stronger economic and technology partnerships between major players, which we believe has acquired even greater value." With that perspective, we support the goal of concluding an ambitious and balanced India-EU FTA by the end of the year. We also see a great benefit in holding an early trade and technology council meeting," he added.

Jaishankar stressed that India attaches considerable importance to its ties with the UK and pointed to the recently concluded FTA with the UK.

When asked whether India will be in favour of more EU officials or business leaders participating in the India Global Forum, Jaishankar responded, "I'm not particularly conversant with that forum, but certainly, for us, one of course we attach, considerable importance to our relationship with the UK. We have actually made some big progress there including finalising our FTA with the UK. We certainly do see that on many issues with which we engage with the European Union, there are also issues which are relevant to our relationship with the UK. So, I think dealing or engaging them both in tandem does make sense to me."

He asserted that terrorism is a "shared and interconnected challenge" for the international community. He emphasised that it is important to have strong international cooperation on the matter.

"We strongly believe that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In that context, it is also essential that we never yield to nuclear blackmail. This is a shared and interconnected challenge for the global community, and it is imperative that there is strong international cooperation and understanding on the matter," he said.

When asked about the India-Pakistan conflict, Jaishankar responded, "I'd like you to understand this is not a conflict between two states per se. This is actually a response to the threat and the practice of terrorism. So, I urge you to do it. Don't think of it as India or Pakistan; think of it as India-terroristan. You will then appreciate it."

S Jaishankar met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss efforts to deepen the partnership between India and the EU.

Jaishankar welcomed Leyen's strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and solidarity in combating terrorism.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Leyen on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to call on @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen this morning. Welcomed her strong condemnation of terrorist attack in Pahalgam and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Discussed efforts underway to deepen the India-EU partnership. Agreed on the potential benefits of stronger cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity and security for both our regions."

Ursula von der Leyen stated that the "strategic partnership" between India and the EU is "getting stronger." She stressed that India and the EU are working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth, with an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA), tech, innovation, security, and defence.

"Welcome to my friend @DrSJaishankar The EU-India strategic partnership is getting stronger. We're working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth with an ambitious FTA, tech & innovation and security & defence. I look forward to adopting it with @narendramodi at our next Summit," Leyen posted on X.

Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg. He met members of the European Parliament - David McAllister, Sandro Gozi and Nikos Papandreou.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)