New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): India and the UAE held the 4th Strategic Dialogue in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan co-chaired the dialogue, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two sides held discussions on Thursday to expand strategic partnership in several areas, including defence, emerging technologies, nuclear energy, polar research, critical minerals and renewable energy, among others. The two sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, as per the statement.

The last edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in Abu Dhabi in September 2022, as per the statement.

The 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on December 13, as per the MEA statement.

Earlier on Thursday, in a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to co-chair along with DPM & FM Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi. The Strategic Dialogue is an effective platform that helps translate our leadership guidance into reality. A very productive exchange on promising domains and key interests. Thank the delegations and look forward to co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting JCM today."

During the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue, the two leaders explored various avenues for cooperation to drive mutual growth and prosperity.

Sharing a post on X, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs' Office stated, "Abdullah bin Zayed and @DrSJaishankar co-chair the 4th UAE - India Strategic Dialogue, focusing on trade, energy, technology, among other areas under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership. They explored various avenues for cooperation to drive mutual growth and prosperity."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his optimism about the future of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

