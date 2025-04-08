World News | India-UAE Partnership a Model of Trust and Shared Vision: Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal has called the India-UAE relationship "a model of prosperity, trust and shared vision" as he addressed the Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai, as per an official press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The event, organised by Dubai Chambers, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, on his first official visit to India.

Earlier in the day, Goyal shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "Delighted to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Our discussions focused on deepening economic cooperation under CEPA and exploring new avenues to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership."

Welcoming Sheikh Hamdan, Goyal said, "The presence of Sheikh Hamdan symbolises the deep historical connect and generational continuity between Mumbai and Dubai." Referring to the year marking the centenary of Sheikh Saeed's visit to India, he added, "Both cities share a welcoming spirit rooted in centuries-old cultural and commercial ties."

The Minister expressed appreciation for Dubai's welfare initiatives towards the Indian community. "Dubai's contributions to social welfare, including the establishment of the first hospital for Indian workers in Dubai--this is a heartwarming initiative, and we thank you on behalf of all Indians," he said.

Goyal described the bilateral relationship as one of personal trust and strategic closeness. "There have been six high-level visits between India and the UAE in just two years--three by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three by top leaders of the UAE. This reflects the intimacy and strategic importance of our partnership."

He also acknowledged the UAE's role in promoting cultural and religious harmony. "India's appreciation for the UAE's support in building the iconic Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi," he said, calling it "a symbol of mutual respect and shared values."

Praising the UAE's role in key sectors, Goyal said, "The UAE's pivotal role in India's outreach to Africa, investments in logistics and infrastructure, and efforts to build digital and commercial connectivity" are highly valued, stated the press release.

He also highlighted the role of DP World, stating, "We particularly appreciate the role of DP World in transforming India's logistics ecosystem."

Speaking about the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Goyal said, "Our goal to take non-oil trade to USD 100 billion is within reach. The speed and scale at which our partnership is growing is truly inspiring."

He noted recent developments in education and skill-building, pointing to joint efforts between the two countries. "We have already launched an IIT campus in Dubai and are now planning campuses of Indian Institute of Management and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. These initiatives reflect our commitment to deeper engagement in education and skill development."

Goyal expressed gratitude for the UAE's continued support to the Indian diaspora. "Over 2 million Indians call the UAE home, and you have cared for them like your own family."

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said, "India is not just a workforce, we are a world force." He went on to outline India's economic trajectory: "India is the fastest-growing major economy and is poised to become the fourth-largest economy by the end of 2025 and third-largest by 2027. From a USD 4 trillion economy today, we aim to reach USD 30-35 trillion by 2047," the press release stated.

Encouraging deeper sectoral cooperation, he told the audience, "This is just the tip of the iceberg. We have many mountains yet to climb, and I'm confident that the leadership and business communities of both nations will continue to inspire even greater achievements." (ANI)

