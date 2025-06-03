New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and UK Permanent Under-Secretary Oliver Robbins co-chaired the 17th UK-India Foreign Office Consultations and the inaugural Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue in the national capital on Tuesday, focusing on deepening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across trade, technology, defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Foreign Secretary also thanked the UK Government for its expression of solidarity and support in India's fight against terrorism.

"17th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations and 1st Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Permanent Under Secretary Oliver Robbins were held in New Delhi. Wide ranging discussions on entire gamut of bilateral relations focusing on further deepening & diversifying India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas of Trade & Economy, Technology, Science, Innovation, Defence & Security, Education, Health & Climate & People-to-People exchanges took place. They also discussed the regional & global issues of topical significance. Foreign Secretary thanked UK Government for the expression of solidarity and support to India in fight against terrorism," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

"I'm delighted to be in India to help advance one of the UK's most vital partnerships in the world. In a more complex world, there is strong ambition from both governments to take this partnership to even greater heights. I'm looking forward to working with Foreign Secretary Misri to make that a reality," Robbins stated during the meeting.

According to a statement from the UK High Commission, the discussions reviewed significant breakthroughs like the historic trade deal. They set an ambitious roadmap for the next decade, underscoring the UK's commitment to economic growth and mutual cooperation on global issues.

"They welcomed the significant breakthroughs achieved across the full breadth of the partnership since consultations in London last year, including the announcement of the historic trade deal. Economic growth is the number one mission of the UK Government. Both agreed to work towards implementing the shared vision of the two prime ministers for an ambitious partnership between the UK and India over the next decade," the statement read.

"This year's consultations included the inaugural Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, aimed at building mutual understanding of systems and agreeing on areas for future cooperation on key sectors such as technology and defence," it further added.

The Under-Secretary is also expected to meet a wide range of Indian Government partners, including on the G20 and Home Affairs. (ANI)

