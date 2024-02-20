New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard chief Director General Rakesh Pal is hosting a 6-member delegation of the Vietnam Coast Guard in India from February 19-23.

The 5th High-Level Meeting was held at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi on Tuesday. The High-Level Meeting was led by Inspector General Anupam Rai, Deputy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security) from the India Coast Guard side whereas the Vietnam Coast Guard side was led by Major General Ngo Binh Minh, Commander of VCG Region-3, stated the Indian Coast Guard.

The High-Level Meeting focused on avenues of mutual collaboration and capacity building between the two Coast Guards in areas of Maritime Search and Rescue, Marine Pollution Response and Maritime Law Enforcement.

During the meeting, both the sides agreed to strengthen the mutual cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the MoU, sharing of best practices and continuation of professional exchange to address varied challenges in the maritime domain, it also said.

Both the Coast Guards agreed to further the cooperative engagements through impetus on continuum on regular High-Level Meetings and ship visits.

The Vietnam Coast Guard delegation is scheduled to visit M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, Chennai on February 21 to witness India's shipbuilding capabilities under "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The 5th High-Level Meeting was significant in providing added impetus to the already existing professional relationship between the two Coast Guards of the region and entailed contributing to the maritime safety and security construct, it added. (ANI)

