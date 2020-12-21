New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Vietnam was a vital partner in India's Indo-Pacific vision and the two countries can contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

At the virtual summit with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Modi there was a review of entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including post-pandemic economic revival, the ministry of external affairs spokesperson said.

Speaking during the summit, PM Modi said: "Next year both of us will be members of the UN Security Council. So the significance of our cooperation in the global context will increase... Through this Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People, the world will receive a strong message regarding our deepening relations."

He also announced that seven agreements have been signed between both sides, which encompass the areas of scientific research, nuclear and renewable energy, petrochemicals, defense, and other diverse subjects like cancer treatment.

During the summit, the Prime Minister lauded Vietnam's efforts in tackling Covid-19, adding that the nation was an important part of India's Act East Policy.

"We see our relationship with Vietnam with a long-term and strategic view. In the Indo-pacific region, peace and stability, and prosperity are our common objectives. To maintain peace and stability in the region, our partnership can play an important role," he said.

He also mentioned that India was undertaking new initiatives to strengthen socio-cultural relations with Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Vietnam PM Phuc thanked India for providing assistance to the nation during severe floods and landslides in central provinces.

"I am very happy that we have this virtual submit which underlines the commitments of both countries to further deepening the bilateral relations," he said.

He also expressed that the comprehensive strategic partnership had deepened excellent and traditional friendship and launched historical, cultural and religious links between the two nations.

"I do agree with the points you have made including the need to promote our cooperation at bilateral and multilateral framework, including the signing of the seven documents," he said.

Phuc said that Vietnam will later announce a conclusion on the seven agreements.

On Sunday, sources informed that the two leaders will exchange views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional, and global issues and provide guidance for the future development of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.(ANI)

