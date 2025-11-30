Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 30 (ANI): The Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka said that Operation Sagar Bandhu intensified as the Indian Air Force aircraft C130J landed in Colombo, bringing further humanitarian relief items amid devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

The rescue materials include about 4 tonnes of BHISHM modular trauma cubes and about five tons of medical supplies.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu intensifies with Indian Air Force aircraft C 130 J landing in Colombo bringing further humanitarian relief items to Sri Lanka. This includes about 4 tonnes of BHISHM modular trauma cubes, about 5 tons of medical supplies as per the request of Sri Lanka Ministry of Health as well as an Indian Air Force Medical Team. BHISHM cubes are highly durable, rapid deployment, mobile primary health units, equipped with diagnostic equipments & compact surgical stations, designed for disaster situations."

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka set up an additional emergency helpline to support distressed Indian citizens in Sri Lanka.

In a post on X, it said, "In view of the ongoing situation, an additional emergency helpline has been activated to support distressed Indian citizens in Sri Lanka. Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka is providing all possible assistance to stranded Indian nationals. +94 77 372 7832 (WhatsApp available), +94 77 122 9026 (WhatsApp available)"

The Indian Air Force, in close coordination with Sri Lankan authorities, carried out major rescue and evacuation operations in the landslide-affected Kotmale region, which remains completely cut off by road.

Across the day's missions, IAF helicopters evacuated a total of 45 stranded passengers, including 6 critical casualties and four infants, and brought them safely to Colombo, the air force said in a statement.

These included 12 Indian nationals and over 30 foreign nationals from countries such as Germany, South Africa, Slovenia, the UK, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh, along with Sri Lankan citizens.

To reinforce ground relief efforts, the IAF also airlifted 57 Sri Lankan Army personnel into the affected area to support rescue and clearance operations.

The scale and speed of these missions underline India's steadfast commitment to assisting Sri Lanka in its hour of need, with the Indian Air Force delivering swift, coordinated and compassionate HADR support under challenging conditions. (ANI)

