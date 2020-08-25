Beirut [Lebanon], Aug 25 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan on Tuesday handed over a consignment of medical aid containing 70 boxes of PPE kits to help in the country's fight against the coronavirus.

The consignment was received by Hamad Hassan, Minister of Public Health of Lebanon.

Also Read | Kim Jong-un Dead? North Korea Leader's Sister Kim Yo-jong in Control of Key Unit of Workers’ Party, Says South Korean Defense Minister.

The Ambassador also had a meeting with Hassan in which the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest including encouraging Indian pharma exports to Lebanon.

This is the second tranche of India's assistance to Lebanon in the aftermath of tragic explosions of August 4.

Also Read | Cyber Attack: Iranian Hackers Targeting Companies in India, Russia, Japan and China for Financial Gain, Says Report.

Earlier, 58 MT of medical, food and relief supplies were delivered to Lebanon on August 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)