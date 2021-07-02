Washington, July 2 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday interacted with White House fellows and discussed with them the intricacies of diplomacy and the relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracies.

Sandhu, in a tweet, said "an enjoyable and substantial interaction" with the White House fellows at Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House complex.

"Covered wide areas ranging from diplomacy, India-US relations, regional developments, healthcare, energy, environment, IT and education with this group of young emerging American leaders in different fields!” he added.

Founded in 1964, the White House Fellowship is a non-partisan programme that brings young leaders into the federal government to provide first-hand experience working at the highest levels of government.

A key element of this unique fellowship is the education programme in which prominent leaders from across society meet the fellows.

In the past, the fellows have heard from dignitaries like Colin Powell, the former secretary of state.

Sandhu was the first one to be invited under the Biden administration to this interaction.

In the past, several Indian-Americans have been selected for the prestigious fellowship. Prominent among them include Dr Sanjay Gupta of CNN, Rajeev Venkayya, EVP Vaccines, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Indian-American Priya Dandiya from Florida is a White House fellow for the year 2020-21.

Pia is the founding principal of Democracy Prep Endurance High School in Harlem, New York. Every single graduate of her school went on to attend college despite nearly all living below the poverty line.

