Kathmandu [Nepal], September 21 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Sunday met with Kulman Ghising, Minister for Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure, at the Ministry office in Singha Durbar.

Ambassador Srivastava reached the office of Ghising, where he reaffirmed support for the development of critical sectors of Nepal. This comes in line with India's continued diplomatic engagement following Nepal's recent political transition.

Ghising is one of the key ministers on board the interim government formed after the Gen-Z revolution of the first week of September.

During the meeting, the Indian envoy congratulated Minister Ghising on his appointment and extended best wishes for a successful tenure. He also reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Nepal in the fields of energy, transportation, physical infrastructure, and urban development.

Minister Ghising acknowledged India's longstanding support in Nepal's development journey and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the days ahead.

"India has played an important role in Nepal's infrastructure and energy sectors, and we look forward to further strengthening that cooperation," Ghising noted.

His recent meetings with key members of the interim cabinet signal India's interest in fostering close ties and offering strategic cooperation during Nepal's transitional phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week also had held a telephonic conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of the interim government, Sushila Karki, on Thursday.

As per Nepal's Foreign Ministry, the Indian Prime Minister "congratulated the Sushila Karki on her historic appointment as the first female Prime Minister of Nepal. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the recent youth movement and stated that India stands insolidarity with Nepal during this pivotal moment."

Nepali Interim Prime Minister Karki "further expressed that the historical and close relationship between Nepal and India will continue to be strengthened by multifaceted people to people ties."

Sushila Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice and now the first female Prime Minister, is backed by the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed the country's political landscape.

Referred to as the Gen-Z revolution, it brought down the regime of KP Sharma Oli.

However, the movement claimed 74 lives when police used lethal force against protesters.

The interim Prime Minister, Karki, will hold the position till first week of March, 2026 when the election has been called in, which will choose a new executive head bidding farewell to her.

The protests on September 8, primarily led by Gen Z youth activists, were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, a lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the Nepalese government's ban on social media.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on September 12 after the widespread protests.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests. (ANI)

