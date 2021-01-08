Washington, January 08: Indian-American Sabrina Singh has been named as the Deputy Press Secretary to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the upcoming Joe Biden administration. Singh was Press Secretary to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris campaign.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced additional members of the office of the Vice President on Friday including Yael Belkind as Assistant to the Chief of Staff and Vincent Evans as Deputy Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. Joe Biden Names Two Indian-Americans Sumona Guha and Tarun Chhabra in National Security Council of White House.

According to a statement by Biden Harris transition team, the appointments demonstrate that the president and vice president-elect are building an administration that "looks like America and is ready to deliver results for the American people on day one".

Prior to her role on the campaign, Singh served as Senior Spokesperson for Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign and National Press Secretary for Cory Booker's presidential campaign.

She previously served as Deputy Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee, Spokesperson for American Bridge's Trump War Room and Regional Communications Director on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Donald Trump Not to Attend US President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony on January 20.

She has also worked at SKDKnickerbocker, served as Communications Director for Rep. Jan Schakowsky and worked at various Democratic committees.

