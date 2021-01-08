Washington, January 8: United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021. Donald Trump, in a tweet, said, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Notably, Trump will be the first US president after Andrew Johnson to skip the inauguration ceremony of his successor. The outgoing US President's statement came two days after the attack on the US Capitol in Washington by his supporters. George Clooney Says Capitol Attack Put Donald Trump Family 'Into the Dustbin of History'.

Tweet by Donald Trump:

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

On Thursday, Trump finally acknowledged his defeat in the November 2020 election and announced there would be an "orderly transition on January 20th" after Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director Dan Scavino just before 4 am on January 7.

After the violence at the US Capitol, Trump's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have been suspended. Five people including a police personnel were killed in the violence. On Thursday, US Congress notifies Biden as the next President of the country.

