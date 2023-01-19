Washington, Jan 19 (PTI) Indian-Americans Aruna Miller and Vivek Malek have been sworn in as the Lt Governor and Treasurer of the US States of Maryland and Missouri respectively, creating history by becoming first from the community to hold the positions in the two provinces.

Democrat Aruna Miller was sworn in as the Lt Governor on Wednesday in the State Capital of Annapolis, while Republican Vivek Malek took the oath of office as Missouri Treasurer a day earlier.

Both Miller,58, and Malek, 45, have created history by becoming the first person of colour to get these two powerful positions in their respective States.

"This is a proud moment for Missourians, for everybody, for Americans, for all of us — especially people who have migrated to this country and made this country their home. This is a matter of pride for them and I share that pride with them," Malek told reporters in Jefferson City after the swearing in ceremony.

Originally from Haryana, Malek migrated to the US as a student. He now has a successful law firm.

“Today, we welcomed Vivek Malek as our new State Treasurer. Vivek's story is inspiring proof that the American Dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.

Miller, whose family comes form Andhra Pradesh, migrated to the US at the age of seven in 1972.

“We've made history today. But the power is not in the history-making, the power is in the people. In each and every one of you. We've said it since the beginning of this journey and this night is no different,” she tweeted after her inauguration in Annapolis.

“This night is not about us, it is about you and it always has been. Maryland, I am humbled and honoured to be your Lieutenant Governor. We are only just getting started!” Miller said.

Miller was also praised by other officials.

"I cannot wait for Maryland to benefit from her leadership, which is rooted not only in professional expertise, but in her compassion and lived experience as an immigrant," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

"To Aruna's mother, Hema and to my mom, Joy, you epitomize everything special about this state. You are proof that in Maryland, anything is possible,” Moore said in a tweet after the swearing in ceremony.

Moore is only the third Black Governor ever in the US and the first one in the State of Maryland.

