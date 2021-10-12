Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 12 (ANI): Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

He was welcomed by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport.

Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka.

General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials.

He is slated to meet the top politician and military leadership of the island nation during his visit. (ANI)

