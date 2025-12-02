New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army), on Tuesday announced the Indian Army has launched relief efforts for Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu following Cyclone Ditwah, reaffirming India's regional commitment.

In a post on X, ADG PI stated that as part of the national commitment of "Neighbourhood First", the Indian Army is deploying an Integrated Task Force, described as a "high-readiness, self-contained composite #HADR contingent from the #Shatrujeet Brigade" to provide support in the cyclone-affected areas.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Over Loss of Lives Due to Cyclone Ditwah, Assures India’s Continued Support Under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1995795655479230815?s=20

According to the post, the contingent aims "to provide critical relief, restore essential services and support families in Sri Lanka affected by #CycloneDitwah."

Also Read | ‘India and Israel Have a Common Enemy’: Will Be Good if India Designates Hamas As Terrorist Group, Says Israeli Defence Forces.

Highlighting India's broader humanitarian approach, ADG PI said, "The mission embodies our civilisational pledge of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family' as the Indian Army stands firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need."

In a coordinated humanitarian response, the Indian Army has deployed a specialised contingent to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu. The contingent comprises dedicated medical, engineering and signals components equipped to provide immediate and sustained relief.

The medical team includes Advanced Dressing Stations (ADS) and Mobile Surgical Teams (MST), with an operation theatre capable of conducting major and minor surgeries and a facility to hold 20-30 patients at a time.

Engineering elements are supporting the restoration of essential services and infrastructure, while the signals detachment is ensuring uninterrupted communication for relief operations.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said two rapidly deployable Field Hospitals will reach the country by Tuesday evening, along with 70 personnel to support medical relief in areas hit by Cyclone Ditwah.

Local media, citing figures from the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), reported that the death toll has climbed to 410, with 1.4 million people from 407,594 families affected as Sri Lanka continues to face flooding, landslides and severe weather.

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, visited Sedawatta near Colombo on Tuesday to review National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) operations on the ground.

The High Commission shared an update on X, stating, "High Commissioner Santosh Jha reviewed the NDRF rescue operations happening at Sedawatta near Colombo, today. NDRF teams are going door-to-door for evacuation and distribution of essential relief to inundated areas around Nadeegama, on the banks of the Kelani River, at this site. HC also interacted with some locals in the area. Some areas at this site are under 6 to 8 feet of water."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday evening, offering condolences over the loss of lives and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, while extending assurances of further assistance through Operation Sagar Bandhu.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted, "President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India's assistance in the wake of the disaster and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material. He also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India's timely and effective response efforts."

PM Modi expressed sympathy for the "loss of lives and widespread devastation" and pledged ongoing cooperation in line with India's maritime and humanitarian priorities, including Vision MAHASAGAR and its role as the "First Responder."

According to the PMO statement, "Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake of India's continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing rescue and relief to distressed persons. He assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the 'First Responder', will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions."

Both leaders agreed to stay in touch as relief and recovery efforts continue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)