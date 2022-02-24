Kathmandu [Nepal], February 24 (ANI): Indian Army on Thursday gifted 1,00,000 COVID-19 doses of 'Made-in-India' vaccines to the Nepali Army under the "Vaccine Maitri' initiative by the Government of India.

The vaccines were gifted in a ceremony at Nepali Army Headquarters, Tundikhel, read a statement of Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The vaccines were handed over by Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, SM, President Gorkha Brigade to Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki, VCOAS of the Nepali Army.

Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, SM, President Gorkha Brigade also lauded the gallantry and commitment of the Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army and expressed his commitment to serve the Gorkha community, added the statement.

The VCOAS Nepali Army welcomed the gift of vaccines and expressed happiness over the cooperation extended by the Indian Army.

The Indian Army has been assisting the Nepali Army to fight COVID-19 through various kinds of assistance since 2020 including the Covishield vaccine, medical equipment, ambulances, etc.

This latest gift of vaccines is another testament to the close cooperation between the two armies and the two countries, particularly in times of need, said the statement. (ANI)

