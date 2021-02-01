Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): An Indian Army patrol on Sunday rescued a British ski enthusiast, Lachlan Stewart, who had lost his track during a ski trip in Gulmarg and had landed in a "no phone signal zone" in a jungle.

According to the Army patrol, Stewart was on a ski trip at Afarwat/Gondola Phase 2 in Gulmarg. After struggling for two hours in heavy snow, he reached the other side of Afarwat towards dense jungle at around 5pm. Having landed in a "no telephone signal" zone, he was unable to contact his hotel staff or anyone else.

The Army patrol of Gulmarg Battalion spotted him and took him to the nearest Company Operating Base. The foreign national was treated with hospitality as per the ethos of the Army and was given a new pair of shoes, socks and refreshments.

Later, the patrol dropped Stewart at his hotel in Gulmarg. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)